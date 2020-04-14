|
|
Wilmagrace Youmans (Wambolt), aged 87 years, passed away peacefully in her home at Pioneer Ridge LTC on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Wilma is survived by her daughters, Virginia Hurdon (Jane Pearl) of Ottawa, ON and Maureen (Wayne) Sitch of Thunder Bay and grandchildren Victoria, Michael, Elizabeth, Amanda, Rachel, Douglas (Jeffrey) and Kyle (Elizabeth) and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Helene Youmans of Eagle River, Lil Christie of Thunder Bay, Jenafor Atley of Edmonton and Phyllis Youmans of Elliott Lake and many nieces and nephews.Miss Me – But Let Me Go
Wilma was predeceased by her husband Daniel in 2004 and her son Michael, parents Wid and Elsie Wambolt and parents in-law Daniel and Ann Youmans.
Wilma graduated from the Registered Nursing program of McKellar Hospital in 1953 and worked as a nurse until her eldest daughter's birth. Over the years she maintained friendships with her fellow graduates and even took a few cruises in her later years with those closest to her, exploring far off destinations including Australia, Japan, Alaska, and Italy.
With her husband Dan, Wilma owned and operated Youmans Lodge from 1970 to 1989 at Arrow Lake. She always had a welcoming smile for new and returning guests as they came to enjoy the excellent fishing or have a family vacation and particularly enjoyed watching the children of annual campers grow up over the years. Following their retirement, Wilma and Dan spent many winters in Brownsville, TX with friends enjoying the warmer temperatures.
For many years she volunteered with the coordinating drivers for their volunteer driver program and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation selling tickets, stuffing envelopes and assisting at fundraising golf tournaments receiving her 20-year Volunteer Pin in May 2018. Before arthritis made it too difficult, Wilma was an avid 5-pin bowler and spent two afternoons per week in the senior leagues at Superior Bowladrome, after having bowled in several other leagues over the years.
Wilma loved to socialize and could often be found playing bingo, cards or enjoying musical presentations with her friends both at Pioneer Ridge and previously McKellar Place.
A special thank you to the Pioneer Ridge Plaza 4 care team for making Mom's last residence a home.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the or the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation in Wilma's memory would be most appreciated.
When I come to the end of the road,
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a gloom filled room,
Why cry for a soul set free.
Miss me a little – but not too long
And not with your head bowed low,
Remember the love that we once shared
Miss Me – But Let Me Go
For this is a journey we all must take,
And each must go alone.
It's all part of the master plan
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart,
Go to the friends we know,
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss Me – But Let Me Go