The rolling stream of life rolls on,March 28, 2019 is the second anniversary of the death of
But still the vacant chair,
Recalls the love, the voice, the smile
Of the one who once sat there.
my father, Wing Chow.
Wing and Sophia Chow (deceased Jan 19/19) were landed immigrants who lived in Thunder Bay for over 60 years. They were retired hog farmers who dedicated their lives to providing opportunities of academic and personal growth for their children. All five of their children attended Lakehead University with four continuing on to graduate from medical schools. Wing and Sophia were always great advocates of education. To the Chow family there is no greater personal legacy than investing in the lives of others.
A bursary has been established by the Chow Family in honour of their parents.
Donations may be made in memory to the, "Wing and Sophia Chow Family Bursary", Northern Ontario School of Medicine 955 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay Ontario 807-766-7424 or nosm.ca/donate. Charitable Registration 86466 0352 RR0001.
The bursary is annually awarded to a first year NOSM student who is a graduate of Lakehead University and a Thunder Bay High School.
In loving memory...
Florence Chow