|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Winnie Skrenski announces her passing on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Atikokan General Hospital.
Winnie was born on August 6, 1951 in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba to George and Hilda Anderson. As a young girl the family moved to Atikokan, where she lived for the rest of her life. She worked for Bell Canada and the Ministry of Natural Resources before joining Atikokan Hydro as a bookkeeper. Never one to say no to fun, Winnie spent her leisure time playing bingo and card games, and she also enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading and cooking. Winnie's greatest love was her family. She was very devoted to her husband John, their children and grandchildren, and her extended family, and she spent her retired years happily planning and hosting many gatherings of her family and friends.
Winnie leaves behind her husband John; son Kevin (Corina) and daughter Miya; son Darren (Carly) and their children Page, Nadiya and Milo; and son Ryan; siblings Eydie Fraser, Gail Kitzul (Keith Munro), Judy Buchan (Tom) and Marilyn McFarlane (Nick); in-laws Carol Lutz, Joyce Preston (Andy), Marie Skrynsky, and Jenet Johnson as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Hilda; siblings Alvin (Joan), Ron and Neil; godmother Gertrude Moore; in-laws Jean and Pete Skrenski; and brothers-in-law Dennis Kitzul, Bill Skrynsky and Dow Fraser.
Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be arranged at a later date.
If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Cancer Care Clinic, where Winnie received exceptional care and consideration.
Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.