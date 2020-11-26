Winnifred Jean Dixon (Winnie) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born November 21, 1929 in Fort William and was educated in and a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay. She was a very devoted, strong-willed and cherished wife and mother.



In her early years, Winnie worked at the Grand Trunk Elevator. This is where she met and married her husband Tommy who predeceased her in August 2012. They were married September 4, 1948. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Before starting their family, she had fun working and meeting people at Crook's Pharmacy. She loved traveling and camping with her children especially at Sibley. For many of their retirement years they took up summer residence at Whitefish Lake and they spent winters in Mesa AZ. She also enjoyed spending time going to Hinckley and Grand Portage to gamble.



Winnie adored her grandchildren and loved providing them with home baked cookies and cakes. She also loved playing cards with them for many hours. In addition, through the years, Winnie enjoyed her dogs Taffy and Goldie.



She is survived by daughters: Carol Peel (Allan) Auburn, ON, Sandie Zuback, Thunder Bay, ON, son, Tom Dixon (Katherine) Guelph, ON, seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Peel, Nick, Jeff (Kimberly) and Aaron Zuback, Jeremy (Lindsay), Amelia and Charlotte Dixon, and five great-grandchildren, Carter, Brayden, Sydney Zuback and Zackary and Mason Zuback; sister-in-law Florence Dixon; cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father and mother, Walter and Alice (Dolly) Doak; sisters: Dorothy Edmunds (Jiggy), Margaret Hansen (Knute), and Vivian (Bunty) Kubinec (Johnny); sister-in-laws: Marjorie Fummerton (Cecil) and Joan Baird (Walter); brothers-in-law: Stephen Dixon (Violet), Frank Dixon (Rita), Bob Dixon (Jenny) and Jack Dixon and son-in-law, Richard Zuback.



At Winnie's request, there will be a cremation and a funeral service. Due to COVID-19 as directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement authority, the attendance has been limited and is by invitation only. Live streaming of the service will be available on YouTube. Interment of the ashes will take place at a later date for the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Northern Cancer Fund, the Humane Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.





