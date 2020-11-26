1/1
Winnifred Jean (Winnie) Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winnifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Winnifred Jean Dixon (Winnie) passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born November 21, 1929 in Fort William and was educated in and a lifetime resident of Thunder Bay. She was a very devoted, strong-willed and cherished wife and mother.

In her early years, Winnie worked at the Grand Trunk Elevator. This is where she met and married her husband Tommy who predeceased her in August 2012. They were married September 4, 1948. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Before starting their family, she had fun working and meeting people at Crook's Pharmacy. She loved traveling and camping with her children especially at Sibley. For many of their retirement years they took up summer residence at Whitefish Lake and they spent winters in Mesa AZ. She also enjoyed spending time going to Hinckley and Grand Portage to gamble.

Winnie adored her grandchildren and loved providing them with home baked cookies and cakes. She also loved playing cards with them for many hours. In addition, through the years, Winnie enjoyed her dogs Taffy and Goldie.

She is survived by daughters: Carol Peel (Allan) Auburn, ON, Sandie Zuback, Thunder Bay, ON, son, Tom Dixon (Katherine) Guelph, ON, seven grandchildren, Nathaniel Peel, Nick, Jeff (Kimberly) and Aaron Zuback, Jeremy (Lindsay), Amelia and Charlotte Dixon, and five great-grandchildren, Carter, Brayden, Sydney Zuback and Zackary and Mason Zuback; sister-in-law Florence Dixon; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father and mother, Walter and Alice (Dolly) Doak; sisters: Dorothy Edmunds (Jiggy), Margaret Hansen (Knute), and Vivian (Bunty) Kubinec (Johnny); sister-in-laws: Marjorie Fummerton (Cecil) and Joan Baird (Walter); brothers-in-law: Stephen Dixon (Violet), Frank Dixon (Rita), Bob Dixon (Jenny) and Jack Dixon and son-in-law, Richard Zuback.

At Winnie's request, there will be a cremation and a funeral service. Due to COVID-19 as directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement authority, the attendance has been limited and is by invitation only. Live streaming of the service will be available on YouTube. Interment of the ashes will take place at a later date for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Northern Cancer Fund, the Humane Society of Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved