Wladyslawa Andraka

Mrs. Wladyslawa “Violet” Andraka, age 87, resident of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario died in the F. J. Davey Home, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and has been reunited with John, her husband of 41 years. Born in Pobylkowo, Poland, she came to Canada and settled in Fort William in 1961. She worked at Grandview Lodge for 28 years retiring in 1998. She relocated to Sault Ste. Marie in 2003. She was a devout Catholic and longtime member of both St. Casimir's Church and Holy Family Parish. She lived for her family and enjoyed gardening. Violet will be remembered for her generosity and encouragement of the pursuit of higher education. She is survived by her son Chester (Janine) Andraka, Thunder Bay, daughter Wanda (John) Mertes, Sault Ste. Marie and grandsons Sean Mertes and Jackson Andraka. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Stanislawa Swiderska, her brother Mietek and sisters Jadwiga and Barbara. She will be fondly remembered by her two sisters Wanda and Anna along with nieces and nephews in Poland, especially Jola and Elizabeth (Arik) and her great niece Batka in Poland. A private family funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Blake Funeral Chapel celebrated by Rev. Rey Ronquillo. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A special thank you to Dr. Hirvi, Lidsay Suurna, N.P. and all the F. J. Davey Home staff who worked with our mother on Apple Orchard 2 for their compassion, kindness and excellent care, particularly during Covid 19 restrictions. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials to the F. J. Davey Home, Sault Area Hospital or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

