|
|
09 June 1929 - 20 Oct 2019
It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Wladyslawa (Wilma) Rysinski, aged 90, on the 20th of October 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital with her daughters at her side.
Wilma was born in Poland and immigrated to Port Arthur, Ontario, with her young family. She was employed at the Prince Arthur Hotel and at Port Arthur General Hospital, where she was known for her work ethic and high standards.
In the early 70's, Wilma and her daughters moved to Vancouver, British Columbia. There, Wilma worked at the Beach House in Stanley Park, The Holiday Inn and The Schnitzel House on Robson St, before opening her own restaurant. In her retirement, she cared for her grandchildren which provided her with tremendous joy and them with everlasting memories.
The youngest of three children, Wilma was predeceased by her parents Jakob and Jadwiga, brother Stefan, sister Karolina and infant son Leszek.
Wilma is survived by her children Mary (Ken), Anna (Kris) and Steve, grandchildren Natasha, Aaron, Michael and Gregory, great grandchildren Cameron, Madeline, Connor, and Chloe.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Wilma dealt with many challenges in her lifetime yet she was always there for her family and will be missed by each one of them.
Respecting Wilma's wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment in the spring of 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Kochana Mamusia i Babcia