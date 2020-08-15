Wyrona Vera Bennett (nee Sainchuck) February 8, 1918 to August 7, 2020. Vera Bennett passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the impressive age of 102 (and a half). Vera, known as Nan or Nanny by her loved ones, was a memorable woman on the Red River Road Bus route with her headbands and extra expressive eyebrows! Living in her own home until her 100th birthday and being on her own for 60 years, Vera was the most tenacious, independent, kind and generous human you'd ever encounter. You would most likely cross her path at County Fair Plaza, the cross-border bus to the casino or at St. Paul's United Church. Vera was born in Edmonton in 1918 to Romanian immigrants. She loved her 4 brothers and her best friend Kay dearly. She met her husband Kip (George Wallace Bennett) and they moved to Thunder Bay after he sent her a telegram saying he had found a good job and wanted her to come east to marry him. Kip died of a heart attack when Nan was only 42 years old. She raised her two children, maintained her house and travelled the world, all on her own. A feminist, not by choice but by life happenings and circumstance, she demonstrated in her later years, a never ending bravery and curiosity about the world around her. Nan leaves behind her beloved son Bill and daughter Bonnie, daughter-in law Debbie, her two loving granddaughters Jana & Krista and great-granddaughter Ayla and a lifetime's worth of extended family, friends and acquaintances. We will all miss her tremendously and it's hard to imagine a world without her. To us, she was the world's best Nanny and we were lucky to have had her with us for so long. At Vera's request, there will be no service. Donations in her name can be made to New Hope Dog Rescue or Kitty Kare. val@newhopedogrescue.net (etransfer) or mail a cheque to New Hope Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 10191, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6T7. kittykare2010@hotmail.com (paypal) or mail a cheque to Kitty Kare, c/o 745 N. James St., Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5M7. Heartfelt thanks to the loving staff at Bethammi Long Term Care Home for caring so deeply for Nan in her last two and half years. Such amazing caregivers!





