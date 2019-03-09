|
Mrs. Yaye "Jackie" Saisho passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2019 at Pinewood Court. She was born on July 8, 1918 in New Westminster, British Columbia and was raised and educated in Vancouver. Prior to the outbreak of World War 2 she chose to go with her siblings and parents to her parents' place of birth in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. In Japan she worked as a sewing room supervisor. After the war she returned home to Canada and eventually married the late Tetsuo "Jimmy" Saisho. Together they operated Imported Oriental Foods for many years. She is survived by a sister-in-law Akemi Tomoda, Toronto, sister and brother-in-law Esther and Tom Kawabe, Toronto, sister Fusako Yokogawa, Hiroshima, Japan; brother-in-law Aki and June Saisho, Toronto, and sister-in-law Amy and Bob Wiffen, Waterloo. Nephews also survive in Toronto and Hiroshima, Japan. She was predeceased by her husband Tetsuo "Jimmy", parents Junkichi and Fusano Tomoda, brothers Ken and Satoshi Tomoda and a sister Kiyoko Kinoshita. Thank you to the staff at Glacier Ridge and Pinewood Court for their wonderful care and compassion. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Online condolences
