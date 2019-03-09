Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Yaye Saisho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yaye "Jackie" Saisho

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yaye "Jackie" Saisho Obituary

Mrs. Yaye "Jackie" Saisho passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 4, 2019 at Pinewood Court. She was born on July 8, 1918 in New Westminster, British Columbia and was raised and educated in Vancouver. Prior to the outbreak of World War 2 she chose to go with her siblings and parents to her parents' place of birth in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan. In Japan she worked as a sewing room supervisor. After the war she returned home to Canada and eventually married the late Tetsuo "Jimmy" Saisho. Together they operated Imported Oriental Foods for many years. She is survived by a sister-in-law Akemi Tomoda, Toronto, sister and brother-in-law Esther and Tom Kawabe, Toronto, sister Fusako Yokogawa, Hiroshima, Japan; brother-in-law Aki and June Saisho, Toronto, and sister-in-law Amy and Bob Wiffen, Waterloo. Nephews also survive in Toronto and Hiroshima, Japan. She was predeceased by her husband Tetsuo "Jimmy", parents Junkichi and Fusano Tomoda, brothers Ken and Satoshi Tomoda and a sister Kiyoko Kinoshita. Thank you to the staff at Glacier Ridge and Pinewood Court for their wonderful care and compassion. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now