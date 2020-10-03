Yuri Stezenko

August 22, 1939 – September 28, 2020
The Lord is my strength and shield. I trust him with all my heart. He helps me, and my heart is filled with joy. I burst out in songs of thanksgiving. (Psalm 28:7)
On September 28th, 2020, Yuri was unexpectedly and suddenly whisked home to be with Jesus.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 56 years, Darlene. He will be dearly missed by his three children Dan, David, & Debbie (Terry Beckman); and grandchildren Hillary & Abby, Kaleigh, Ashley & Lindsay, Caleb (Sam), Matthew (Savannah), Spencer & Katie. He is also survived by his precious little sister Ena (David Weldon), and nephews Brad & Kyle (Mandy).
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Alexander & Oksana Stezenko; his in-laws Bill & Dorothy Jacobson as well as his very best friend Constable John Kusznier.
Yuri grew up in Hurkett ON, and always treasured the relationships and memories he formed there.
In 1958 Yuri began his career with Canada Safeway, starting as a bag boy and eventually leading teams as store manager. He loved the people, both his colleagues and customers, and helped build a healthy culture at Safeway for 30 years.
In 1988, Yuri took a huge risk and opened Quality Market with his sons Dan and David. His passion to serve was incredible and he built a little store that soon became part of the fabric of our community. By the late 90's he had established and expanded the company. He had mentored his sons and felt ready to retire.
Yuri devoted his retirement to God and his family. He had a passion for golfing, and working in his yard. He was a loving husband, and serving Darlene in any way he could brought him great joy. His love for his family was extraordinary and he always put other people first. Yuri and Darlene were part of the Redwood Park Church family for many years and he loved being a part of that community. The most remarkable things about Yuri were his integrity, his humility, and his tender heart, which touched all who encountered him.
Yuri and Darlene were blessed to spend many winters in Mesa Arizona with a cherished group of friends. They loved their home away from home, and found a wonderful church community there.
A Celebration Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday October 10th, 2020 at Redwood Park Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small number of people can attend in person and they will receive invitations. We would be honoured to have everyone else who would like to attend join us via the live stream YouTube event hosted by the church. The link to the service will be posted on Redwood's website http://www.redwoodpark.ca/
-on the home page, as early as the evening before the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James. Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com