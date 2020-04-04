|
|
1928-2020
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Yvette Alma Godin Bérubé, at the age of 91. Mom passed away peacefully at the Transitional Care Unit, Hogarth Riverview Manor on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She had just been transferred there on March 19, 2020. Yvette was born to Adelard Godin and Elmire Paulin on December 30, 1928 in Sainte-Perpetue, Quebec. She was predeceased by her first husband Fernand in 1961 and Marcel on March 4, 2020. Also, predeceased by her siblings, Alphonse, Willie, Fabien, Camille, Arthur, Lionel and Jeannine. She leaves behind her children, Jocelyne (Pierre) Turcotte, Michelle (Robert) Bois, France (Brian) Madge, Martin (Julie) Bérubé and Marco (Elizabeth) Bérubé. Her grandchildren, Natalie, Lynn, Suzanne, Jason, Nancy, Justin, Jennifer, Joshua, Marcel and Sydney and 15 great-grandchildren. Her sister Luce Rioux, several nieces and nephews, as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Bérubé Family, all from the Quebec area. Mom was a quiet lady and the most important and cherished part of her life was her family. They meant the absolute world to her. She was an excellent cook and made the best homemade pizza. Mom was a beautiful person, who took great pride in herself. She always looked amazing. In the last few years, she enjoyed shopping with her daughters and going out for lunch. She would also look forward to visits from her special friend, our adopted sister, Huguette Pardon, who always knew how to make her laugh. We are all so happy and thankful that she was part of our lives for so long. We would like to thank the great staff at the Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth for the kindness and care given to our mother in the past few weeks. Another huge thank you to Carolan Thayer NP from the Lakehead Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic for the exceptional care given to our mother. A private service will take place at a later date. As per mom`s wishes cremation has taken place and interment will take place later in Cabano, Quebec. If desired donations can be made to TBRHSC "Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign" in Yvette's honour. A random act of kindness to a neighbour, friend or loved one would also be appreciated.
La perte d'une mère est le premier chagrin que l'on pleure sans elle.
