With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Yvonne Daisy Mithrush (Hackspik), on November 3rd, 2019, with family by her side. Yvonne was born in Fort William on August 2nd, 1940. She was the eldest of 3 girls and as a big sister developed a nurturing and empathetic character, always looking out for others, which led her to a career in nursing. She was part of the last graduating class of the McKellar Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and worked in the ER of McKellar Hospital until she left to raise her children. She later worked in various nursing positions in Duluth, at Can Car, PA Shipyards and Confederation College. In grade 11 at FWCI, she met the love of her life, Mike, and together they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage this past June 29th. Yvonne was a great cook, often making feasts for every special occasion or family dinner. You could say her kitchen was a restaurant as she catered to each and every request made by her family, especially her grandchildren. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed making clothing and costumes for anyone who asked. Yvonne enjoyed playing bridge, scrabble and curling with good friends. However, it was spending time with her family that gave her the most joy. She was her grandkids' biggest cheerleader at their soccer, hockey, football games and various school functions. 'Noonie' loved having her grandchildren around and would often host weekend sleepovers or offer to babysit. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren (Christoper [Kerry], Joseph [Roslynn], Stephen [Kara], Amanda, Jessica, Ella, Jenna, Peter, Mac, Abby and Jace) and 1 great-grandson (Karl). Also left to lovingly remember and cherish her are her husband Mike (Tinker), children Kim (Patrick Manduca), Rob (Debbie), Joey (Carly) and Tasha (Taki Vlotaros), sisters Dianne Clarke and Sandra Lavoie (nephews Mike and David), as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Yvonne was predeceased by her grandparents Joseph and Clorinda Oliver, her mother Daisy Hackspik, step-father Emil Puhalski, mother-in-law Anna Mithrush, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, TBRHS Foundation Northern Cancer Fund or Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign would be appreciated. We invite family and friends to a celebration of life for Yvonne at the Davinci Center in the Michelangelo Room at 1:00 on Wednesday, November 13th.