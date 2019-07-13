|
|
It is with great sadness we announce that Mrs. Yvonne Johnson (nee Mior) or "Sissy" as she was affectionately called, passed away in St. Joseph's Hospital with family by her side on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Yvonne was born on December 3, 1946 where she lived and shared her life with her husband and two sons. Her main focus was her family which included her siblings, many nieces and few nephews. She treasured the time spent with her grandchildren. There was always a lot of laughter, coffee, dessert and conversation when around her. We will all miss you and always love you.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Pat; sons Kevin and Shawn (Janice); grandsons Ryan and Jayden; granddaughters Kayla and Mackenzie; sister Darlene (Len) Puukila; brother Vic Mior; nieces Rhonda (Darren) Kowalski and family, Amanda and Jackie Puukila. She is predeceased by her parents Tulio and Virginia Mior, sister Starr, nieces Lee-Ann and Teri-Lynn and granddaughter Alyssa Johnson.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, 5 South, for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Cremation and internment has taken place at Sunset Memorial Gardens where a private family service was held.