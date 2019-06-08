|
Zachary Raymond Tilson-Ozarko, age 26 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3rd 2019. Zach was born on August 13, 1992 in Thunder Bay, Ontario to parents Susan Tilson and Nick Ozarko. He attended St. Margaret's and Bishop Gallagher Schools, and Hammarskjold and St Ignatius High Schools. Zach had compassion for others since day one and was never afraid to speak his mind, he had a way of getting people to stop and listen but was an even better listener. Zach's interests included hockey, baseball, music, skateboarding, filming, and photography. Zach was a loving, charismatic, kind, funny, and bright young man. Those who knew him saw him as a fiercely loyal friend and family member willing to stand up for them no matter the circumstance. Zach had a love for music and would write songs about his life and the world, he would share them with his friends and family and could always be heard performing. One of Zach's proudest accomplishments was when he became one of the founding members of the Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition. This group advocated and fundraised for a new skatepark to be built at the waterfront and achieved their goal. Zach's charisma and sense of humor helped him quickly make friends, and had multiple close friends that were important in shaping his life, it would be impossible to name them all however Max Bayko, Chris Johnson, Cody Darcis, Adam Hopkins, Angelo Daniele, Sam Woodbeck, Laura Muzzi, Susan Menei, and Nicole Marsh were some of his very important friends during his life. Zach was very thankful for all that his friends had done for him and was talking about them in his final days. There are not enough words to describe the impact that Zach had on many people's lives and the same could be said for friends and family about Zach.
In the end Zach was happy, healthy, and looking to the future and will be sorely missed by his mother Susan Tilson, father Nick Ozarko (Domenica), brothers Curtis Tilson, Noah Ozarko, aunt Tracey Hill (Terry), his favorite uncle, truest friend and father figure Paul Tilson (Tara), Great-Aunt Judy Maki (Bob), Great-Uncle Ray Tilson, cousin and first best friend Taylor Hill, cousins Alyson Dykstra (Kurt), Brenda Gauthier (Wayne), Russ Tilson (Julie), Bonnie MacLeod (Bruce), Kelly St. James (Kerry), Kaitlin Walashek (Chris), Kathy, Eve and Tia Tilson, Michael, John and Colin St. James, Andrew and JR Gauthier.
Zach was predeceased by his grandparents, Ken and Lorna Tilson, and his Great-Aunt Gail Tilson. In lieu of flowers, donations to Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition ([email protected]) or Crisis Centre North Bay (705-472-6204 ex.200) would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life will take place in the near future; details to be announced.