Zita Perling passed away peacefully Tuesday June 30 at the TCU Cedar unit. Born to Emilio and Luiga Curtola on September 2, 1926, Zita was their third child and eldest daughter. She grew up in the East End of Fort William and often entertained us with stories from her “free range” childhood. She married Bill Perling in 1947 and together they shared fifty years of family building, worldwide travelling, and overall life adventures with their many longtime friends. Mom curled, golfed, and enjoyed bowling, walking and biking well into her 80's. She loved playing cards! She and dad played every Wednesday with Nene and Pete and the tradition continued long after the men passed. The sisters met every week until covid19 separated them. The card playing tradition was passed on to her grandchildren who all remember learning the favourite games and playing them with grandma at every visit. Her salty language and love of winning were hallmarks of the experience. She frequently required reprimands from her daughters but the kids loved it. It was all part of the grandma they loved so well.



She was predeceased by her husband Bill in 1997, her youngest daughter Betty Einarson in March 2015 and her first born daughter Janet Anderson in November 2019. She was also predeceased by her brothers John (Mary) and Art(Janet) bother in law Peter Black, and son in law Norman Anderson.



Zita is survived by her devoted sister Ines Black, her daughters Susan Andrusco of Winnipeg and Carol Hornung (Brian) of Canmore, son in law Ed Einarson as well as her grandchildren Peter Anderson, Susan Anderson Humphries (Jeff), Michael Andrusco (Agnieszka), John Andrusco (Angelina), Paul Hornung (Danielle), Ian Hornung (Saskia), Erin Hornung Steele (Kevin), Jared Einarson (Ashley) and Kyle Einarson. Her long life was further rewarded with 11 great grandchildren: Ava and Ella Hornung, Grayson, Hunter and Everette Hornung, Hania and Aurelia Zita Andrusco, Finn Andrusco, Olivia and Nora Humphries, and Luca Einarson.



Zita felt happy and safe as a seven year resident of Chartwell Isabella. Unfortunately as her health failed she was no longer able to live in her suite and spent many weeks in hospital awaiting long term placement. She recently moved to the Cedar Unit of TCU where she received exceptional care. She lived her final years with gratitude and appreciation for her family and expressed this in every phone call and visit.



We are extremely grateful for the care our mother received at her residences, both Chartwell Isabella and Cedar unit. She was treated with respect, kindness and compassion and we are eternally grateful to these wonderful health care professionals. A special thank you to Brenda and Riborg from Paramed and to her niece Louise Iwasa who included mom in every holiday gathering. Our last goodbyes were through glass on Sunday during our window visit. Fortunately her sister and niece were close and at her side when the end approached faster than flights back to Thunder Bay.



Zita faithfully attended St. Patrick's Cathedral and was an active member of the CWL for many years.



Arrangements for a fitting memorial and celebration of her long and well- lived life will be made at a later date.



Should friends desire, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Foundation or to the TBRHSC.



Zita Perling will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.



