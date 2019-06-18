|
December 20, 1937 - June 16, 2019Pocivaj u Miru Bozjem
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Zlata Rozic, who passed away peacefully at the TBRHSC, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on December 20, 1937 in Gorinci, Croatia, the first of three children born to Jelka and Slavko Zivcic. She spent her early years working on the family farm where she formed a very strong work ethic, and had to overcome many hardships including the loss of her father in WWII. At the age of 20, like many in her town she dreamt of a better life, taking a few belongings with her she joined a group of like-minded individuals and they fled from their village on foot to Austria. Included in this group was a young man whom she would later marry and make her life with - Miko Rozic. After several months of uncertainty in Austria they were allowed to immigrate to Canada and in 1959 they were married. Together, with hard work, perseverance and love they raised two children and built a successful life together.
Upon her arrival in Thunder Bay, she was hired as a dishwasher at the Princess Hotel and on her second day was promoted to the position of waitress. She worked at various jobs throughout her life including Five Star Bakery, Shaw Bakery and at various cleaning positions including Eaton's where she retired from.
She enjoyed travelling with her husband Miko - they travelled south during the winter months (Mexico and Cuba being favourites), to St. Catharines, Mississauga and Croatia to visit relatives, and throughout Canada and the U.S. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their music recitals, soccer games, school events, graduations, and was proud of all their accomplishments. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, and nothing made her happier than being able to cook for her loved ones.
On January 17, 2016 she was dealt a severe blow when her beloved Miko passed away. Although she was heartbroken she found strength and comfort in her children, grandchildren and the church.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Nick, daughter Susan, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Kyle, Cody and Shayla. Also survived and deeply missed by sister Danica Namestnik (St. Catharine's), brother Peter (Barbara) Zivcic; sister-in-law Barica (Drago) Perkovic, brother-in-law Milan (Rolande) Rozic, cousins Ivan and Zorka Pavletic, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives in Thunder Bay, St. Catharine's, Mississauga, Toronto and Croatia.
Predeceased by her husband Miko (Nick) Rozic, parents Jelka and Slavko Zivcic, mother and father-in-law Anton and Danica Rozic, brothers-in-law Andrija Namestnik, Ive Rozic, Franjo Radocaj, and sister-in-law Rosa Radocaj.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. of St. Patrick's Cathedral. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service and during the reception following the service. Private Interment in St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zlata's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association.
