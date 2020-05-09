Zoe Copeland
Zoe Lillian Copeland, aged 104 years, passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on May 2, 2020.

She was born in Fort William, Ontario on April 20, 1916 and worked as a bookkeeper at Marine Grocery and Boles Feed. She enjoyed family, friends and traveling. Zoe was also a sports enthusiast and an avid card player.

Zoe is survived by her son Ronald (Jan) of Rogers, Arkansas and grandson Warren Fraleigh (Irene) of Gabriola Island, British Columbia. She was a dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt. Predeceased by her parents Frederick and Catherine Vantour; brothers Lionel, Norman, Irvin and Robert and sister Vera.

Cremation has taken place and a family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

A special thank you to Bill and Inga Vantour, Janell and Andy Buchholz, Shirley Bond and Charlene Habel for their care and support.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

