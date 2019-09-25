Home

Zoe Marian Yeandle-Hignell

Zoe Marian Yeandle-Hignell Obituary

Zoe Marian Yeandle-Hignell, nee Steel, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 with her family by her side, after a two year battle with cancer. Zoe is survived by husband James Yeandle-Hignell, children Karen Harquail, Sylvia Wright and spouse Robert Wright, Kim Yeandle-Hignell and spouse Paolo Coppo, brother John Steel and spouse Karen Steel, sister Gena Kuglar, grandchildren Jessica Yeandle-Hignell, Alexandra Yeandle-Hignell, Melanie Harquail, James Harquail and spouse Shandy Beck, Chelsea Wright and great grandchildren Tristan, Zoe, Hailey, Olivia, Emery and Lyric. Zoe was a brave and confident woman who left her home and family in Canada to travel to England where she married her husband James and started a family. Moving to Thunder Bay in 1974; she defied convention by riding a motorcycle and sailing single-handed on Lake Superior. She will be remembered for her intense interest in politics and online gaming and love of summers by the lake, but most of all for the great pleasure she took in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Zoe disliked formal social gatherings and expressed the wish that her family and friends support each other through this time in a more comfortable and holistic way, therefore a funeral will not be held. The family has asked that donations be made to the , in lieu of flowers.

may be made through www.nwfainc.com
