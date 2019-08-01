|
|
July 12, 1931 –
July 27, 2019
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the family announces the peaceful passing of Zofia Gramatowski, age 88, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at McCausland Hospital, Terrace Bay. Zofia, third oldest of seven children, was born on July 12, 1931 in Pinczyn, Poland to Antoni and Pelagia Koprowski. She grew up on the family farm during World War II. She was a very dedicated and top student as she was awarded with a trip to Warsaw. In March 1959, Zofia married her childhood farm neighbour Franciszek (Frank) in Poland. Frank flew back to Canada and Zofia arrived by ship to Canada in December 1959. Zofia settled in Terrace Bay where Frank was working at the Kimberly-Clark Pulp and Paper mill. Soon Zofia had four children, Edward, Barbara, Andrew and Richard in five years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and looking after her children. There was always a homemade meal, fresh soup, sandwiches and desserts on the table. Zofia also made traditional Polish dishes of cabbage rolls, perogies and borscht. Zofia was a quiet and gentle woman. She was a member of the Catholic Women's League for 45 years. Zofia also made several trips back to Poland to visit family. Zofia enjoyed gardening, blueberry picking and her walks downtown. Her favourite colour was red. She would often wear red and enjoyed red flowers for her birthday. In June 2014, her husband Frank passed away after 55 years of marriage. Zofia is survived by her children Edward, Barbara, Andrew (Victoria), Richard (Tana) and her grandchildren Ben and Clinton. She also leaves behind her brothers Jan and Edward and numerous relatives in Poland. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing staff and doctors of McCausland Hospital for the wonderful care and compassion Zofia received during her brief stay. A Memorial Mass for Zofia will be held at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment of ashes to follow in the Terrace Bay Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations can be made to the McCausland Hospital or St. Martin of Tours Parish Building Fund.
“Rest in Peace Mom”