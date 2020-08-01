The angels sang and opened their arms to welcome their newest angel; our beloved mother, wife, sister, Babcia, Prababcia, Zofia Agnes Krol, who passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday July 27, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Zofia was born on March 24, 1923 in Tyczempy Poland. Zofia was a curious and strong woman, living through difficult times and enduring the war in Russia. Zofia met the love of her life Tadeusz, and shortly married in Italy before immigrating to Canada in 1948. Zofia was a proud and devoted member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church, and member of the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Branch #149. Zofia (Babcia), would spend countless hours at the Church and later the Legion making Pierogi for her community and family. Zofia enjoyed her new life in Canada, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, gardening, cooking, and embracing her Polish heritage into everyday life. Zofia always greeted you with a smile and made anyone feel like a part of the family with her generous heart, infectious smile, open arms, and her joy of being around people to share her stories of the past. Zofia is a true survivor. Zofia was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Agnes Soltys of Poland, husband Tadeusz Krol, her daughter Mary Jarzebinski her brother Kazimierz Soltys, sisters Antonia Lipinski, Marie Soltys, and Jofefa Soltys. Zofia will be loving remembered and leaves behind her son Zdzislaw (Stan) Krol and wife Trish, grandchildren Deborah Pehkonen (Teuvo), Barbara Appel (Shawn), Robert Jarzebinski (Jolene Pugliese), Cecylia Jarzebinski (Ryan Templeman), and Paula Jarzebinski; great grandchildren Sydney Pehkonen, Jesse Appel, Jacqueline, Adaline and Marcus Jarzebinski. Many other family members also survive in Thunder Bay, United States, New Zealand, and Poland. A private service will be held at Blake Funeral Chapel, interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, where Zofia will be united with her beloved husband Tadeusz.



Zofia Krol will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





