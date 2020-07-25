Ms. Zofia Nawrocki, age 80 years, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son by her side, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



Zofia was born in Lubin, Poland on December 1, 1939 and she immigrated to Canada with her daughter Mary-Ann in 1972. She remarried a year later and had a son, Danny. Zofia worked for many years at Central Park Lodge, first as a cook and then moving into the Housekeeping Department, until her health forced her to retire in 1996. She enjoyed making perogies, cabbage rolls and baked goods, especially to spoil her children and grandchildren. Zofia loved flowers and gardening, proudly displaying her flower pots and vegetables on her condo patio. She also enjoyed playing dominos with friends in her building and going for walks. Above all else, Zofia's family was her main passion and she always looked forward to getting together and spending time with them. She was a selfless, thoughtful and kind woman, who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.



Zofia is survived by her daughter Mary-Ann (John) Avella and son Danny Nawrocki; three loving grandsons Adam, Mathew and Jonathan as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Poland.



She was predeceased by; her parents Stefania and Josef Grajek and brother Stefan.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of ICU at TBRHSC for all of the dedicated care and compassion shown to Zofia and our family.



A Funeral Mass for the late Zofia Nawrocki will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Dominic's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the service is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the funeral.



Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Zofia to Diabetes Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Institute for the Blind would be greatly appreciated.



