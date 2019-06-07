|
|
Ada Ingeburg Moore, 91, died peacefully at her home on June 5, in the presence of all five of her children.
Ada was born on May 6, 1928 in Delitsch, Germany to Hertha and Alexander Schellin, both dentists. She met her future husband, David Moore, while a student at Heidelberg University. Ada dedicated her life to her family and to helping others, both personally and in her profession as nurse's aide. She is survived by two brothers, Winfrid and Detlef Schellin, five children, Linda Witherow, Michael Moore, Rebecca Trembath, Barbara Watson, and Stephen Moore, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Nature Coast Community Church in Homosassa.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 7, 2019