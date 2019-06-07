Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Nature Coast Community Church
Homosassa, FL
Ada Ingeburg Moore


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ada Ingeburg Moore Obituary
Ada Ingeburg Moore, 91, died peacefully at her home on June 5, in the presence of all five of her children.
Ada was born on May 6, 1928 in Delitsch, Germany to Hertha and Alexander Schellin, both dentists. She met her future husband, David Moore, while a student at Heidelberg University. Ada dedicated her life to her family and to helping others, both personally and in her profession as nurse's aide. She is survived by two brothers, Winfrid and Detlef Schellin, five children, Linda Witherow, Michael Moore, Rebecca Trembath, Barbara Watson, and Stephen Moore, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Nature Coast Community Church in Homosassa.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 7, 2019
