Ada Jean O'Steen, 77, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Advent Health of Ocala. A native of Yankeetown, FL, she was born March 17, 1943 to Irvin and Florene (Ezzell) Butler, one of five children. Ada was a lifelong loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and had lived in Citrus County over 50 years. Ada was a faithful and devoted member of Bible Baptist Church in Crystal River, FL for nearly 30 years and loved her church and church family. She would spend hours studying her Bible and she loved old time preaching and singing. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved to go fishing with her sister and brother, Lois and Clarence, and her sons. She loved to take road trips and talk about her life when she was growing up.
In addition to her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Lloyd Richard "Dog Trader" O'Steen, who passed on June 16, 2017; her son Eugene Clarence O'Steen; her brother John Butler and a great grandson, Aaron Wesley Goodman. She is survived by daughter Donna Jean Goodman (Donald); sons Lloyd Richard O'Steen, Jr, Robert W. O'Steen (Bunnie), Cary W. O'Steen (Shauna): granddaughters Amber Marie O'Steen, Haylea O'Steen and McKenzey O'Steen; grandsons Leroy Goodman (Sandy), Caleb Goodman (Kayla), Travis Goodman (Rebecca), Lloyd R. "Ricky" O'Steen III (Amber), Scott O'Steen (Rebecca) and Levi O'Steen; great grandchildren Adam, Dixie, Savanna, Hunter, Ashley, Joshua, Eli, Leah, Rachel, Libertie, Connor, Colton, Mason, Serana and Rayalynn; brothers Clarence Butler (Linda) and Irvin Eugene Butler (Diane) and a sister Lois Stephens (Philip).
