|
|
Adam Byrnes, 38 of Homosassa, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Adam was born on February 10, 1981, in Ridgewood, NJ to David and Laura Byrnes. He came to Citrus County in 1996 from Honesdale, PA. Adam enjoyed cooking and was a trained chef. He also enjoyed re-building cars in his free time. Adam was Catholic by faith.
Left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents David and Laura, are his children George Byrnes and Holley Byrnes, both of Homosassa; his brothers: Marc Byrnes of Homosassa, Gary Byrnes of Merritt Island, FL and Ryan Byrnes of Charlotte, NC; his sister: Sharon Slack of Homosassa and several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation arrangements are under the care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019