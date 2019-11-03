Adam R. Vicchiollo passed away suddenly on October 29, 2019 at his home in Homosassa, FL, at the age of 46. He was born in Miami, FL, resided in Bolingbrook, IL until relocating to Homosassa, FL.
He was a Medical Supply SGT in the Army. He is predeceased by his father Angelo "Murph" Vicchiollo. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his 5 daughters, Brittany, Danielle, Priscilla, Adrionna, and Sophia, and one step-son Connor. As well as 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sonja, her husband Allen, as well as two nephews.
He was a hard-working man who worked for Failla's Tree Service for approximately 20 years, and part of the Failla Family, as well. He was a loving father, and his children adored him more than anything. He was an honest to goodness man who would do anything to help anyone out. He will be missed more than words can say. There will be a private service held for the family and close friends.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019