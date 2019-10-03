|
|
Adelheid Helene Hagge, age 94, died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1924 in Gross Bossau, Ostpreussen, Germany to Hugo Janssen and Helene Cichowski. She immigrated to America in 1959 where she met Frank Hagge, whom she married in 1964. They lived for over 20 years in Cliffside Park, N.J. In 1989 they moved to Meadowcrest in Crystal River, FL. Adelheid was dedicated to her career as a Registered Nurse. She was a lifelong faithful and active member of the Roman Catholic Church and especially found joy in singing in the choir. She was a communicant at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church in Crystal River. She was also a member of the Citrus Marion Retired Registered Nurses and of the L.I.F.T. Society.
Frank Hagge predeceased his wife in January of 1997.
She is also predeceased by her brother and his wife, Aloysis and Anneliese Cichowski.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Andrew and Marcy Hagge, their four daughters, Rebecca, Emily, Muriel, and Eleanor Hagge; her niece, Adelheid Trautmann; her nephews and their wives, Bernd and Maggi Cichowski and Norbert and Petra Cichowski; and their children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10am – 11:30am at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. A Mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:30pm at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, FL. Interment to follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019