Agnes O. (Gay) Nixon, of Lecanto, FL passed away while under the care of Vitas Hospice on September 5, 2019 at 91 years of age. Agnes was born in Phoenix City, AL to the late Otis O. and Lym (Pinckard) Gay on September 14, 1927. She left Phoenix City in 2009 and moved to Florida to be closer to her children. Agnes was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and most recently attended services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lecanto, FL. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading the Bible and The Book of Mormon. Agnes also enjoyed playing dominos in her spare time, especially Mexican Train.
Agnes is survived by her son, Edward Nixon; daughter, Linda Smith; grandchildren: Brett Nixon and his wife Claudia, Tonya Schillen and her husband David; great grandchildren: Nathan, Jacob, Zachary, Riley, Allen and Ella. Agnes was preceded in death by 5 brothers: Andrew, Oscar, Clyde, Robert, and Minuard Gay; 4 sisters: Mattie Day, Mary Sue Arnold, Nell Gay and Kathryn Tice. She was also preceded in death by her daughter in law, Sandra Nixon in May of 2018; and son in law, Walter Smith in September of 2018.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lecanto, FL and will be conducted by Bishop Jerry Campbell. Friends are invited to join Agnes' family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until 15 minutes prior to the service. Agnes will be laid to rest with her family at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, September 12, 2019 and will be under the direction of the Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL. Florida arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019