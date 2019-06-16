Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aimee Kelso. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aimee Bliss Kelso, 43, of Homosassa, FL, who was a loving and devoted wife and mother, lost her valiant 5 year battle with cancer and slipped into the arms of her beloved Savior Jesus on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Citrus County, Aimee was born December 31, 1975 in St. Petersburg, FL, attended Crystal River High School and graduated from Bolles Preparatory School in 1993. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from the University of Florida in 1998, where she was an active member of Reformed University Fellowship. As a gifted singer, Aimee sang for the local band Common Ground. She was also a talented interior decorator, and owner of Blissful Kreations. She was a trusted wedding planner and stellar event coordinator. She blessed her community with her voice for many special events and holidays. She loved being on the water: boating, kayaking, paddle boarding, and scalloping. She treasured vacationing in the Blue Ridge Mountains and spending time with her family and friends. Aimee loved people and serving them. She was a second mom to many, and served Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church (SRPC) and Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) tirelessly.

She was devoted to her church family , where she was a member since the age of 13, serving on the praise team, for many of those years, as well as working in Children and Student Ministry, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) ministry and team Mom for Katelyn's volleyball and basketball teams. Aimee was employed by SRCS where she worked in the library, coached golf, organized and planned major events, and was a leader in the Parents Association. She also shared her gifts as a guest praise team member at Nature Coast and Redeemer (SRPC sister churches).

Some of her colleagues' accolades: " Aimee, you were the epitome of joy, love, generosity, and compassion. You gave so much even when you had very little strength to give. Your voice was a gift whether you were singing, speaking words of comfort, reading to students, or simply laughing that infectious laugh. Your hands were hands of service in too many ways to list across SRPC & SRCS and touched so many of our lives. You were the Proverbs 31 woman Jesus spoke of."

Aimee was preceded in death by her son Brody Lee; her Nana, Ruth Young; and her nephew, Noah Crane. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Ricky Lee Kelso (Rick), married on March 13, 1999; daughters Katelyn and Averie, all of Homosassa; her mother Beverly Crane-Crist, and husband Donald (Don) of Crystal River; her father Bruce Crane and his wife Lorraine of Hernando; younger brother Travis Crane and his wife Amelia, and their sons Timothy, Peter, and Samuel, all of Bryceville, FL; father-in-law Roger Kelso, of Fort Myers, FL; mother-in-law Carolyn Kelso; brother-in-law Brian Kelso; niece Skylar; nephews Alex and Kayden, all of Ohio.

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

- Psalm 73:26

A memorial service for Aimee will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, Lecanto, FL. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Seven Rivers Christian School for the education of Aimee's daughters, Katelyn and Averie Kelso. Donations can be sent to: Seven Rivers Christian School 4221 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461. Please note "Kelso Education" with your donation.

