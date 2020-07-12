Alan Dinkelman

Alan Roy Duane Dinkelman, 81, of Homosassa, FL, passed at home surrounded by his wife and daughters under the care of Vitas Hospice of Citrus County. Alan moved to Homosassa after retiring from Bemis in Vancouver, Washington. Most of his 41 years at Bemis were spent in Seattle, Washington until the plant closed and he was asked to open and manage the Small Bag Division in Vancouver. After moving to Homosassa, he did consulting for paper companies and punch-out and warranty work for a local contractor.
He enjoyed being out on the water, fishing, sailing, and boating. While living in Seattle he crewed on a racing sailboat, spending many weekends on Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. He also liked to travel and enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren. He had a talent for taking something old and making it new again. His largest achievement was restoring an old Queen Anne home which had been converted to three apartments and closed by the City of Vancouver. Although he did most of the work himself, help from family members was always appreciated. Once restored back to a single-family home it was a beautiful addition to a quint old neighborhood. He was an active member of Woodmen in Seattle. After his move to Florida, he became a member of the West Citrus Elks #2693 where he served as an officer and volunteered in many areas.
He married Bonnie Jackson in 1957, who passed away in 1993. In 1996 he married Charlotte Breedlove. Their blended family includes children Duane Dinkelman (Lori), Enumclaw, WA; Annette Lloyd (Shawn), Federal Way, WA; Darla Jones (Scott), Beverly Hills, FL; Scott Jones (Darla), Beverly Hills, FL; Brian Breedlove (Nancy), Homosassa, FL; Brad Breedlove (Myriam), Matthews, NC and Roy Breedlove (Janet), Spokane, WA; grandchildren Jamie Baker, Enumclaw WA; Zac Lloyd (Amanda), Federal Way, WA; Patrick Jones (Tabatha), Beverly Hills, FL; Ashlee Breedlove, Homosassa, FL; Brian Breedlove, Jr., Homosassa, FL; Chloe Breedlove, Homosassa, FL; Payton Breedlove, Matthews, NC; Jalyn Breedlove, Matthews, NC and Garrett Breedlove, Spokane, WA; great grandchildren Nariah Frazier, Enumclaw, WA; Izabella Frazier, Enumclaw, WA; Tristan Lloyd, Federal Way, WA and Harlie Lloyd, Federal Way, WA; siblings Wayne Dinkelman (Anne), Seattle, WA; Sharon Matthews (Clark), Federal Way, WA; Dick Dinkelman, Quilcene, WA and the late Delores Matthews.
