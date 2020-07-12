1/1
Alan Dinkelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Roy Duane Dinkelman, 81, of Homosassa, FL, passed at home surrounded by his wife and daughters under the care of Vitas Hospice of Citrus County. Alan moved to Homosassa after retiring from Bemis in Vancouver, Washington. Most of his 41 years at Bemis were spent in Seattle, Washington until the plant closed and he was asked to open and manage the Small Bag Division in Vancouver. After moving to Homosassa, he did consulting for paper companies and punch-out and warranty work for a local contractor.
He enjoyed being out on the water, fishing, sailing, and boating. While living in Seattle he crewed on a racing sailboat, spending many weekends on Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. He also liked to travel and enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren. He had a talent for taking something old and making it new again. His largest achievement was restoring an old Queen Anne home which had been converted to three apartments and closed by the City of Vancouver. Although he did most of the work himself, help from family members was always appreciated. Once restored back to a single-family home it was a beautiful addition to a quint old neighborhood. He was an active member of Woodmen in Seattle. After his move to Florida, he became a member of the West Citrus Elks #2693 where he served as an officer and volunteered in many areas.
He married Bonnie Jackson in 1957, who passed away in 1993. In 1996 he married Charlotte Breedlove. Their blended family includes children Duane Dinkelman (Lori), Enumclaw, WA; Annette Lloyd (Shawn), Federal Way, WA; Darla Jones (Scott), Beverly Hills, FL; Scott Jones (Darla), Beverly Hills, FL; Brian Breedlove (Nancy), Homosassa, FL; Brad Breedlove (Myriam), Matthews, NC and Roy Breedlove (Janet), Spokane, WA; grandchildren Jamie Baker, Enumclaw WA; Zac Lloyd (Amanda), Federal Way, WA; Patrick Jones (Tabatha), Beverly Hills, FL; Ashlee Breedlove, Homosassa, FL; Brian Breedlove, Jr., Homosassa, FL; Chloe Breedlove, Homosassa, FL; Payton Breedlove, Matthews, NC; Jalyn Breedlove, Matthews, NC and Garrett Breedlove, Spokane, WA; great grandchildren Nariah Frazier, Enumclaw, WA; Izabella Frazier, Enumclaw, WA; Tristan Lloyd, Federal Way, WA and Harlie Lloyd, Federal Way, WA; siblings Wayne Dinkelman (Anne), Seattle, WA; Sharon Matthews (Clark), Federal Way, WA; Dick Dinkelman, Quilcene, WA and the late Delores Matthews.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved