Alan T. Hamill, 66, a native of Florida, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020 at his Home in Homosassa.
Alan was born Nov. 12, 1953 in St. Petersburg, Fl. at St. Anthony's Hopital, to Norm and Charlotte (Greenough) Hamill.
Alan will be remembered by his Family and Friends as the man with a huge heart that would give you anything he was able, and a voice of an Angel, Alan loved to sing and spend time with Family and Friends.
Alan is survived by his Fiance Becky Jo Little, Sisters Sharon Estep and Amanda Wagner (Husband Carlos) Children Micheal Hamill (Wife Kathleen), Thomas Hamill (Fiance Shelia), Alan Hamill Jr. (Wife Meghan), Anna Beale (Husband Shawn), Grand Children Laiken, Daisy, Isla, Kittson, Aislinn, Loklinn, Koen, Adan, Gage, Aja, and Lane, Nephews Norm Hamill (Fiance Amy), Liam, and Jack. Nieces Sequoia, and Rylee. Fur Babies as Alan would say the kids Sweet Pea, Connie and TT.
Mr. Hamill was proceeded in death by His Mother Charlotte Greenough, Father Norm Hamill, Step Mother Tracey Hamill, Brother George Hamill, and Nephew Shane Schippers.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020