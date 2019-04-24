Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert A. "Deacon" Lefave. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born November 5, 1928 in North Adams, Massachusetts and was Catholic by faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert A. and Charlotte (Descoteau) Lefave, his brother Robert Lefave, and beloved daughter Karen L. Lefave. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Lefave of Homosassa, their children Bobbi (Edward) DiLego, Homosassa, Florida, Janice (Dale) Holmes, Crystal River, Florida, loving friend Yvonne (David)

Albert, known as Al at work , was known as Deacon, a nickname given to him by childhood friends, and it stayed with him the rest of his life. Deacon excelled in track, running and football at Drury High School in North Adams. Massachusetts and he participated in professional boxing as a young adult. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame College football as well as NFL New England Patriots. His New England roots stayed with him through 20 years of life in Downey, California and 35 years in Homosassa, Florida. His work career was mainly driving delivery trucks locally and for vacation he'd drive us from California to Massachusetts and back at least 13 times to visit relatives.

Most people who met Deacon never forgot him. He was larger than life, loved music, to sing and to play the drums, watch sports and have get-togethers with family and friends. Friends soon became "family".

A Service of Remembrance will be held at Homosassa 1st United Methodist Church, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa, FL 34448 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend .

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to a fund for 2 year old great-granddaughter Avahlyn who has been diagnosed with Leukemia and spends a lot of time at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL undergoing chemo, blood transfusions and bone marrow treatment. Donations may be given by cash or check made out to: Hope Isbell and either left at or mailed to Homosassa 1st United Methodist Church at address listed above. Hope is Avahlyn's mother.

Private arrangements were made at McGan Cremation Services in Inverness, Florida. Interment will be at a later date.

