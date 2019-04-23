At the age of 90, Albert Fiore, of Beverly Hills, FL, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2019, in Lecanto, FL. He was born on February 26, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, to Settimo and Caterina (Cinello) Fiore, immigrants from Sicily.

He was predeceased by his parents, 12 siblings, and his beloved wife of 53 years, Constance.

When he was a child, his parents bought a farm in southern NJ. Here he spent most of his childhood, daily gathering eggs from his family's chickens and supplementing his family's diet with rabbits. As a teenager he joined his father's crew, with his older brothers, and became a longshoreman on the Brooklyn waterfront.

After marrying Connie and moving to The Bronx, they decided to open a pizza joint/Italian restaurant, using Connie's Mother's delicious recipes. This was a successful venture, but Al wanted to try his hand in the electronics field. He took training courses and worked at IBM for a time, prior to being hired full-time by ITT's Space Communications Division. As an electronics technician he worked all over the world, on Earth satellite base stations for communications satellites. He did all the wiring for these stations, building circuit boards and running cables throughout the installations. At times he had to improvise on the spot, coming up with ideas to solve local problem issues, even making tools if they were not available. His creativity and meticulousness served him well. When Space Com closed, he relocated to NC, where he worked at ITT as a lead senior supervisor.

When he retired, he and Connie chose Beverly Hills, FL as their home. Al became a member of the Beverly Hills Woodworking Club, where he made many fine friends. He utilized skills learned in electronics to craft many objects, always giving them away. He was a teacher and helper to many, family and friends alike. Always a hard worker, he enjoyed life, especially the seashore. He was an outstanding uncle.

He is survived by his nephew John (Heide), of PA; niece Robin (James), of NY; and niece Janet (Darrell), of WV. Also surviving are grandnephew David (Monique), of VA; grandniece Michelle (Mark), of PA; grandnieces Danielle (Carlos), of NY and Karen (Anthony), of NY; and "granddaughter" Lauren (Matthew), of WV.

According to his wishes, Albert will be cremated. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Health Center at Brentwood and HPH Hospice for their care of Albert. Contributions in Albert's memory may be made to: HPH Hospice, 2939 West Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, FL. Online condolences may be made to the family at www. hooperfuneralhome.com. Hooper Funeral Home Beverly Hills Chapel is in charge of arrangements.