Albert Lother Egan "King Fisher," 57, of Homosassa, FL passed away October 20, 2019 under the loving care of his family. He was born on August 26, 1962 to Albert Lee & Emily (Hoffman) Egan in Middletown, NY and was raised of the Catholic Faith. As a small child he was always on an outdoor adventure in the Catskill Mountains, swimming and fishing in the rivers with family and friends up until 1972.
At 10 years of age Albert and his family moved to Old Homosassa, Florida. As a child Albert and his friends would make small 2-foot fishing boats to pull through the rain puddles. Albert was always with a fishing line in the water as he grew older. Albert was a lifelong fishing captain (King Fisher) teaching his ways onto younger fisherman. He captained all types of vessels, gathering all types of seafood. From large commercial fishing boats that fished for weeks at a time to vessels that returned to the docks nightly after 15 hours of fishing.
The people he touched during his earthly journey became brothers and sisters to him. Albert was mild, meek and very sweet. He loved when we had family gatherings and was always the number 1 brother for us all. Albert will be greatly missed by his family, sisters and friends but will always remain in our hearts, soul and memory. FISH ON!
He is survived by his siblings Karen (Sr. Mst. Sgt. Thomas) Terrell, Gail (Oris) Cook, Robin Egan Harper, Michelle (Mst. Sgt. Brian) Miesbauer, and Kristina (Richard) Egan-Pank; 18 nephews and nieces, 8 great-nephews and nieces and 3 great-great nephews and nieces.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. November 17, 2019, Alberts ashes will be released off the boat he captained prior to his passing. 0900 Pry's will be gathering at Homosassa Seafood. From there, boats are welcome to follow to opening of Gulf to spread ashes. Following the release of ashes, there will be a celebration of life at 9862 West Yulee Drive, Homosassa.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019