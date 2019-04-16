Albert H. Stillman, 90, of Crystal River, FL passed away April 13, 2019 under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice.

He was born on April 18, 1928 to Albert & Wilma Stillman in Brooklyn, New York. A US Navy Veteran, Al moved to the area in 1977 from Smithtown, NY. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #378, American Legion Post 155, Rotary of Crystal River and a Shriner. He loved boating, piloting his own small aircraft, and trains. In Hauppauge, NY he owned and operated Pal Pools whose locations ran across the US as well as Africa. Al was a successful local business man as well, he started Helton Electric then built the True Value Company.

Al was preceded in death by his loving wife Berniec "Bunny" Stillman, daughter Patricia, Helton, granddaughter Danielle McNaughton-Acosta and grandson Shawn Helton. He is survived by his daughter Gale (Ed) McNaughton; grandchildren Eddie (Kayla) McNaughton and Chris (Christine) Helton; great-grandchildren Hunter, Hayden, Hudson, Aiden, Addison, C.J. and Christian as well as his companion Lynette Gerard. Family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4PM & 6-8PM, Wednesday, April, 17, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 9AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to HPH Hospice. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019