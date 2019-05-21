Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec Williams


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alec Williams Obituary
Alec H. Williams, 92 of Homosassa, FL passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. He was born February 1, 1927 in Homosassa to Harley and Victoria Williams and was a life-long resident. Alec was a US Army World War II Veteran and a retired fishing guide.
In addition to his parents, Alec was preceded in death by his wife Irene Williams, his brothers Bruce and Danny Williams. He is survived by his daughter Pam Rollison and husband Raymond, daughter-in-law Betty Williams, his brother Tommy Williams, his grandchildren Barbara Powell and husband Tony, Shannon Williams, David Summers and Leslie Jo TenEyck, his great grandchildren Anthony Powell, Caden Poole, Alexandria and Tobin TenEyck.
A graveside service will take place Wednesday May 22nd at 11 AM in the Stage Stand Cemetery, Homosassa. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now