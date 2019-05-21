|
Alec H. Williams, 92 of Homosassa, FL passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. He was born February 1, 1927 in Homosassa to Harley and Victoria Williams and was a life-long resident. Alec was a US Army World War II Veteran and a retired fishing guide.
In addition to his parents, Alec was preceded in death by his wife Irene Williams, his brothers Bruce and Danny Williams. He is survived by his daughter Pam Rollison and husband Raymond, daughter-in-law Betty Williams, his brother Tommy Williams, his grandchildren Barbara Powell and husband Tony, Shannon Williams, David Summers and Leslie Jo TenEyck, his great grandchildren Anthony Powell, Caden Poole, Alexandria and Tobin TenEyck.
A graveside service will take place Wednesday May 22nd at 11 AM in the Stage Stand Cemetery, Homosassa. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 21, 2019