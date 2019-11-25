|
Alex D. Sosnicki, 91, of Inverness, FL died on November 18, 2019 at Vitas Hospice of Lecanto, FL. Alex was born on December 7, 1927 to the late Alec and Katherine (Martin) Sosnicki. He arrived to the area in 1980 coming from Brentwood Long Island, NY, and attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness, FL.
He served our country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Alex belonged to the Knights of Columbus and he enjoyed gardening, dancing, and eating out at various restaurants. He was politically active in Inverness and even helped in the many establishments of sidewalks and safety areas around Inverness due to his participation in city council meetings. Alex loved doing charity work and helping out his community. He will be remembered by his family and friends as very mild-mannered, kind hearted man who enjoyed much of his time with his family and friends.
Alex is preceded in death by his late wife, Ellen, of 46 years and his twelve siblings. He is survived by his current loving wife of 10 years, Ann Cross; sons, Alex (Linda) Sosnicki of Floral City, FL and Joseph Sosnicki of Inverness, FL; daughters, Margaret (Joseph) Fastaia of Brooksville, FL and Theresa Ault of Inverness, FL; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass we be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd,
11:00 AM. with Fr. Tim Cummings, celebrant. Committal services with Military honors will be at Florida National Cemetery. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019