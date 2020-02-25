Alfons Karny of Lecanto, Florida passed away peacefully on the morning of November 22, 2019 at the age of 99. He is survived by his sons, Geoffrey Karny and Roger Karny, daughter, Valerie Draskovich, and two grandchildren, Matthew Karny and Meredith Karny.
Al served in the Navy during World War II and was a steelworker in Cleveland, Ohio. He retired to Florida in 1999 to enjoy the warmth and sunshine. An avid golfer, he won a local tournament and golfed well into his 80s.
Al especially enjoyed the rugged scenery of the Western United States and Alaska. He made two long, enjoyable trips to Alaska with his late wife, Irene. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada. He had a special interest in Native Americans and contributed frequently to a school for Native American children.
He always put his family first, and his dedication will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020