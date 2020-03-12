Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred C. Dawe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Alfred C Dawe, age 90, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Providence Baptist Church, Lecanto, FL., with Pastor Steve Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Gideons International https://www.gideons.org/donate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Alfred was born February 17, 1930 in North Andover, MA, son of Charles and Marion (Redmond) Dawe. He died March 9, 2020 in Inverness, FL. Mr. Dawe was a 20 Year veteran of the US Navy who served during Vietnam and later went on to work with Suddath Van Lines for 25 years. In 2001 he moved to Inverness from Homestead Florida. Alfred enjoyed model railroads, and gardening (especially orchids). He also loved being one with nature and was not afraid of hardwork. Mr. Dawe was a member of Providence Baptist Church.Alfred was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Charlene Dawe of Inverness, FL, 3 sons: David Dawe of Winchester, TN, William Dawe of Derry, NH, and Richard Dawe of Londonderry, NH,; 2 daughters: Kathleen Leavitt of Inverness, FL. and Shelly Quintana of Kennesaw, GA, sister, Shirley Goldberg of Largo, FL, 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020

