Mrs. Alice A. Crum, age 99 years and 10 months of Inverness, Florida, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born June 19, 1920 in Rivervale, NJ, the daughter of Charles and Wally (Schmidt) Warnecke. Before retiring, she worked at Burroughs Corporation. Mrs. Crum moved to Inverness, Florida from Montvale, NJ in 1980. She and her husband also spent their summers in Westerlo, NY. Her hobbies included quilting, reading, gardening and coloring and she was an active member of the Creative Quilters Guild in Crystal River.
Mrs. Crum was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, John Crum, Sr., and son, John Crum, Jr.. Survivors include her daughters, Virginia Talmo (Joe) of Montvale, NJ, daughter, Nancy Goldberg (Paul) of Somerset, NJ, her daughter in law Carol Crum of Middletown, NY 10 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren. She will be missed by her longtime friend Chris Vanthul and her wonderful neighbors at Inverness Landing. She is also survived by several nieces.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020