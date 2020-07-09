Alice Zine Huntley left her earthly body behind and went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020.
She was born April 26, 1924 in East Hartford, CT, to Peter & Julia Zine, who were Ukrainian immigrants. She learned to speak English in elementary school, played the violin, and developed a great love for reading, which continued until she lost her vision in her 90's. In high school, she volunteered as a "candy-striper" in the hospital. She had aspirations of becoming a nurse; but growing up poor in the Great Depression, she did not have the opportunity for a formal education after high school. She worked briefly as a telephone operator.
She was introduced in 1944 to Everett Huntley, of Dunedin, who was an aircraft mechanic in the military. They were married in Panama City, FL, in 1945. After the war ended, they moved to Dunedin, FL. She worked for the Pinellas County Clerk of Circuit Court until their first child was born and Everett began a 30-year career at the Dunedin Post Office. They built their house on Lexington Street by themselves, one room at a time over many years, and they were proud to have never had a mortgage.
Alice was very involved in her children's lives. she taught Sunday School, served as a den mother to Cub Scouts and as a 4-H leader, took us to karate and piano lessons, picnics, and on camping adventures with our Dad. She was very creative and sewed most of our clothes growing up, including a beautiful tailored sports coat for her teen aged son, that he outgrew before it was finished. She made an intricately designed wall to wall carpet for our living room out of free sample carpet squares that had been thrown away by flooring stores. She loved music and sang in trios at church and the Sweet Adelines in the 1960's. She learned to play the mandolin and the accordian and supported all of our musical endeavors. When her youngest child entered middle school, she began working as a bookkeeper at Clearwater Plumbing and she loved the Burnison family.
After retirement, Everett and Alice moved to Lake Panasoffkee, FL. They lived on a canal and their grandchildren enjoyed fishing from their dock, going for long walks, and riding bicycles throughout the community. Alice continued her love of learning and took lessons in Spanish, American Sign Language, wood carving, ceramics and oil painting. She was accomplished in quilting and crochet and made many gifts for family members and friends. She continued volunteer work in Sumter County, tutoring children in reading at the elementary school, teaching Sunday School, and providing respite companionship to Hospice patients.
In 2005, Everett's health declined and they moved to Brentwood Retirement Community in Lecanto, FL to be closer to family. She devotedly cared for her husband until he passed away in 2010. After his death, she moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Stan Soehlman, in Hernando, FL, who cared for her in their home for 10 years. For the first 5 years, she continued to attend Gulf to Lake Church and Christian Women's Club luncheons, and was an active participant in Bible study groups. As her health and vision declined, she could no longer attend activities, but faithfully prayed for everyone on the weekly church prayer list, kept in touch with friends on the internet, and continued to try to read with a powerful magnifying glass and a special, bright reading lamp she loved, that was given to her by her sister.
She was predeceased by her younger sister, Ethel, in childhood; her parents, Peter & Julia Zine; her brother & sister-in-law, Johnny & Roberta Zine; and her husband of 64 years, Everett Huntley. She is survived by her sister & brother-in-law, Eleanor & Louis Skydell; her children and their spouses: Helen Huntley & Chris Stambaugh, Steve & Janet Huntley; and Ruth & Stan Soehlman. She leaves
6 grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew Stambaugh; Suzanne Stambaugh & Jared Bunn; Mark & Sarah Huffines; Rachel & Casey Clausen; Stacy & Scott Mason; and Robin & Chase Preucil. She also leaves
7 great-grandsons: Simon & Wendell Huffines; Cash & Easton Clausen; Connor & Seth Mason; and Oliver Preucil. She also leaves behind her dear companion, Becky Ascough, who faithfully visited her, took her to many doctor appointments, and assisted her with maintaining some of her many interests which greatly enhanced her quality of life in her last years.
Alice will be buried in Dunedin Cemetery, next to her husband. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
