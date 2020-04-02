Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice L. Crapser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Louise Crapser died peacefully in her sleep March 30, 2020 at Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto, FL. Born Alice Louise Doll in Emporium, PA, she was the youngest daughter of the late William and Phebie (Hackett) Doll. She was pre-deceased by her husband Jim Crapser in 2012 and her older sister Evelyn Simon in 2000.

Alice was employed for many years as the office manager at McCrory's Department Store in Emporium. After moving to Florida with her husband in 1984, Alice went on to work as a Nurse's Aide in Citrus County before fully retiring. Alice was a member of the Citrus County Cracker Quilting Guild, the American Sewing Guild and along with her husband were avid Square Dancers and lifelong members of the Family Campers RV'ers, formerly the NCHA.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis and his wife Brenda of Montgomery, PA and Daniel of Hernando, FL., four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to the 21754 State Rd 54 Lutz, FL 33549 or www.donate3cancer.org. A Memorial service for Alice will be held at a later date at Emanuel Episcopal Church in Emporium, PA with burial in Newton Cemetery.

