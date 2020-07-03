Alice Mary Morrow, 62, of Homosassa, Florida and formerly of Brunswick, Maine and Crystal River, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by family, friends, and prayer.
A native of Wallagrass, Maine, she was born September 5, 1957 to the late Paul and Florine (LeBlanc) Freeman, one of six children. Alice held various positions in her life, but most importantly had been a lifelong, loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She moved to Crystal River in 1997 from Brunswick, Maine, then to Sugarmill Woods in Homosassa in 2015 with her beloved husband of 36 years, George E. Morrow, who survives her.
George and Alice met at the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath, Maine. They were married on June 22, 1984 at Saint Mary's Church in Bangor, Maine and he was a good husband. Mrs. Morrow was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick, Maine and St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, Florida. Alice was a member of the Daughters of Isabella of Brunswick and a longtime member of the American Legion Post #155 Auxiliary of Crystal River.
Alice was widely known as a servant of others, always lending a helping hand and inviting people into her home. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed being on the family farm in Northern Maine during the summer months. Working with her brothers Luke and Mike, they repaired the Freeman Family barn which is now recognized as a national historic place.
The "Red Barn on Route 11" is witness to the family values of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers George and Andrew Freeman.
Survived by her husband George E. Morrow of Homosassa, she also leaves behind her two children: Paul Morrow of Brooksville, Florida and Jean Morrow of Arlington, Virginia (the best children anyone could ask for); sister Angela Charette (husband Dave) of Fort Kent, Maine; brothers Luke and Michael Freeman of Wallagrass, Maine, and her granddaughter Maribelle Morrow of Brooksville, Florida.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Benedict Catholic Church, Crystal River Florida with Fr. Ryszard "Richard" Stradomski, Celebrant.
Those who wish may join the mass at 9:45 A.M. via live stream at www.centralbaymarket.com
by looking for Alice's picture, clicking on "Watch Service", and entering the password Alice7072.
Interment will follow at a later date at St. John Vianney Parish Catholic Cemetery in Wallagrass, Maine. Memorial contributions can be made to the "Red Barn Fund" at https://www.givesendgo.com/RedBarnFund.
Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.