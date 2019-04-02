Alice Poulos, age 94, former resident of Lecanto, FL passed away March 27, 2019 at the VNS Hospice House in East Northport, Long Island, NY. Alice was born in New York City on May 26, 1924 to the late Gregory and Marian (Rousakis) Vlassis. She retired from Macy's Department Store as a Dress Buyer with more than 15 years of service before retiring to Florida in 1994 from Wanaque, New Jersey. She was a founding member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto.

Left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory are two children, Dennis J. Poulos and his wife, Charlene, of Hawthorne, NJ and Marion Bienwald and her husband Bernd, Centerport, NY; 1 sister, Jennie Sigoda, Salt Lake City, UT; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Poulos on May 21, 2004; 2 sons, John G. Poulos in 2007 and Dean Poulos in 2012, and her brother, Christy Vlassis.

The Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul will be offered from Archangel.

Michael Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Michael Petrides, celebrant. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery. Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M.