Alice R. Sorrentino, 90, of Inverness, FL went to be with the Lord and her preceded loved ones on September 30, 2019 under the care of Vitas Healthcare, Lecanto, FL.
Alice's parents, Joseph and Rose (D'Agostino) Longo, were both born in Italy and immigrated to the United States.
Alice was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1929. She retired from Lake Forest Elementary School after many wonderful years as their bookkeeper.
She arrived in this area in 2005, coming from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and loved all religious faiths. Her passion for life was to be surrounded by family and good friends.
Alice was preceded in death by one son, Michael Rao, who was married to Lydia Rao for 40 years.
She is survived by her children, Gaye Swenson of Inverness, and Richard Rao of North Florida; 3 grandchildren, Tammy, Shawn, and Stephenie; and 8 great grandchildren, Michael Jr., John, Shane, Kayleah, Seth, Richard, Bobby, and Myla; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Alice's family plan to have a Memorial Service for her at a later date. Cremation with Care by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun, with happy memories that I leave when life is done."
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019