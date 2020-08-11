Allen D. Mast Sr. passed peacefully from this life into his eternal life with Jesus Friday Aug 7, 2020. Born July 12, 1933 in Bloomfield OH to Dan and Laura Mast. Allen is survived by his wife of 63 years Emma.

They have 7 children, Marie (David) Dingle, Allen (Brenda) Mast, Paul (Donna) Mast, Becky (Mike) Sanor, Jeff (Marcey) Mast, Judy (Bill) Webb, He is preceded in death by their son Phillip Mast. Allen and Emma have 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Mary, Esther, and brother Mahlon all of Sarasota FL

Allen retired from Flambeau Products as a supervisor after 33 years. They moved to Citrus County FL in 1991. His lifelong interest was carpenter work, gardening, & traveling.

Allen most loved being with his immediate and extended family and his church family at FBC Dunnellon.

Allen was always active in serving God at church through teaching Junior Church, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Deacon, AWANA Leader, President of The Mast Brothers Ministry and a true prayer warrior. He had a great love for God and people.

Arrangements are being made through Fero Funeral Home.

