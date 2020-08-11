1/1
Allen D. Mast Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen D. Mast Sr. passed peacefully from this life into his eternal life with Jesus Friday Aug 7, 2020. Born July 12, 1933 in Bloomfield OH to Dan and Laura Mast. Allen is survived by his wife of 63 years Emma.
They have 7 children, Marie (David) Dingle, Allen (Brenda) Mast, Paul (Donna) Mast, Becky (Mike) Sanor, Jeff (Marcey) Mast, Judy (Bill) Webb, He is preceded in death by their son Phillip Mast. Allen and Emma have 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Mary, Esther, and brother Mahlon all of Sarasota FL
Allen retired from Flambeau Products as a supervisor after 33 years. They moved to Citrus County FL in 1991. His lifelong interest was carpenter work, gardening, & traveling.
Allen most loved being with his immediate and extended family and his church family at FBC Dunnellon.
Allen was always active in serving God at church through teaching Junior Church, Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, Deacon, AWANA Leader, President of The Mast Brothers Ministry and a true prayer warrior. He had a great love for God and people.
Arrangements are being made through Fero Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
3527464551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved