Allen G. "Glyn" Edwards, 81, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wed., Oct. 7, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. A native of Turkey Creek, FL, he was born June 19, 1939 to Theo and Hazel (Robbins) Edwards, one of six children. Glyn, as he was known to many, served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1962 and had a long career in automobile sales, retiring as Sales Manager for Conley Buick in Bradenton, FL. Mr. Edwards moved to Homosassa in 2004 from Bradenton and loved to play golf and fish.
In addition to his parents, Glyn was preceded in death by four of his siblings: Joanne Townsend, Theo Russell Edwards, Jan Cribbs and Rena Phillips. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy L. Edwards of Homosassa; his former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Edwards of Wilson, NC; daughter Karen Edwards Taylor (Kirk) of Sims, NC; son Allen Glyn Edwards, Jr. (Sherry Bordeaux) of Wilmington, NC; daughter Michelle Edwards of Wilson, NC; brother Dennis Edwards (Toni) of Dixie, Idaho; grandchildren Alisha Turner (Quint) of Sims, NC; William Banks (Jennifer) of Clayton, NC; Brandon Edwards (Amanda) of Wilmington, NC; Christopher Edwards and Michael Edwards (Christy), both of Wilson, NC and great grandchildren Davis, Hayden, Owen, Lily, Michael and Aaliyah.
Friends will be received on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Military Honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #155 Honor Guard on Mon., Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
Those who wish to follow and attend may gather at Wilder Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 no later than 8:00 A.M. www.wilderfuneral.com.