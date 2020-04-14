|
Alta Mae Goodin, 79, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Thurs., April 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL. A native of Barbourville, KY, she was born April 8, 1941 to Isaac and Pansy (Bond) Shelton, one of nine children. A lifelong devoted wife and mother, Alta was also a former product assembly worker for Western Electric. She married her late husband of nearly 58 years, Ezekiel "Zeke" Goodin in December of 1958. Alta and Zeke resided in Michigan until retirement in 1992, when they moved to Aurora, IN. They both then moved to Homosassa in 1996. Mrs. Goodin was a devout Christian and a member of the Homosassa Church of God. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved reading the Bible and composing poems. Her perfect day would include listening to gospel music, visiting with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alta was preceded in death by her husband, Ezekiel "Zeke" Goodin, on July 9, 2016; her son, Alan Scott Goodin, and five siblings: Fred, Leo and Marvin Shelton, Ruby Mills, and Bonnie Turner. She is survived by her children Duane Goodin and his wife Linda, Westland, MI and Sondra Gail Goodin, Homosassa, FL; grandchildren Alyssa Jeane Gazdag and her husband Christopher, Canton, MI and Callie Amanda Goodin and her fiancé Robert Dexter, Whitmore Lake, MI and great-grandchildren Alexander Paul and Josephine Mae Gazdag, both of Canton, MI; brothers B.P. Shelton and his wife Nancy, Decatur, MI and Paul Shelton, Douglasville, GA and sister Betty Kinnett, Homosassa, FL. A Celebration of Life will be announced for the future at www.wilderfuneral.com Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020