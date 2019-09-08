Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riverside Resort
5297 S Cherokee Way
Homosassa, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin "Peewee" Cook


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin "Peewee" Cook Obituary
Alvin "Peewee" Cook, 75 of Homosassa, FL, passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born March 15, 1944 in Platteville, WI to Ethel and Orville Cook and he came here 49 years ago from Madison, WI. Pee Wee was retired and loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed helping others and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife Carol Cook, a son Jesse Cook and wife Tonia, Three daughters; Christine Sorenson and husband Matthew, Shannon Hinote and husband Wayne, Crystal Huggins and husband Andy, four brothers; Orville, Orvie, Eldon and Calvin Cook, a sister Linda Cook, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life has been scheduled for Saturday September 14th from 4PM until 7PM at Riverside Resort, 5297 S Cherokee Way Homosassa, FL 34448. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now