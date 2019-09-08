|
Alvin "Peewee" Cook, 75 of Homosassa, FL, passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born March 15, 1944 in Platteville, WI to Ethel and Orville Cook and he came here 49 years ago from Madison, WI. Pee Wee was retired and loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed helping others and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife Carol Cook, a son Jesse Cook and wife Tonia, Three daughters; Christine Sorenson and husband Matthew, Shannon Hinote and husband Wayne, Crystal Huggins and husband Andy, four brothers; Orville, Orvie, Eldon and Calvin Cook, a sister Linda Cook, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life has been scheduled for Saturday September 14th from 4PM until 7PM at Riverside Resort, 5297 S Cherokee Way Homosassa, FL 34448. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.
