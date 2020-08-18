1/1
Amanda Christine Helms
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Christine Helms, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many, left this world unexpectedly at just 33 years of age, on August 11, 2020. Amanda, of Crystal River, FL, was born on April 13, 1987, to David Helms and Rhonda Kennedy in Inverness, FL.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Marjorie Kennedy, and paternal grandparents, Peyton Lamar Helms and Annamarie Helms Perrone. Amanda is survived by her loving parents, a sister, Kelli Helms, her children Izaya Mitchell, Kye Helms, and Preston Helms, nieces, Jada and Aniya Evans, nephew, Peyton Evans, and several aunts and cousins. Amanda was a lifelong resident of Citrus County, and a 2005 graduate of Crystal River High School. She was a licensed CNA, working most of her career at Crystal RIver Health and Rehab. Amanda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, and she will be remembered for her beautiful spirit. When you think of her, celebrate the good memories you have of her, and remember that life is fragile, and short, and should be lived to the fullest.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a GoFundMe account being set up for her children. The family will receive friends in visitation from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL. A memorial service will begin at 6:30 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved