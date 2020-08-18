Amanda Christine Helms, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many, left this world unexpectedly at just 33 years of age, on August 11, 2020. Amanda, of Crystal River, FL, was born on April 13, 1987, to David Helms and Rhonda Kennedy in Inverness, FL.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Marjorie Kennedy, and paternal grandparents, Peyton Lamar Helms and Annamarie Helms Perrone. Amanda is survived by her loving parents, a sister, Kelli Helms, her children Izaya Mitchell, Kye Helms, and Preston Helms, nieces, Jada and Aniya Evans, nephew, Peyton Evans, and several aunts and cousins. Amanda was a lifelong resident of Citrus County, and a 2005 graduate of Crystal River High School. She was a licensed CNA, working most of her career at Crystal RIver Health and Rehab. Amanda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, and she will be remembered for her beautiful spirit. When you think of her, celebrate the good memories you have of her, and remember that life is fragile, and short, and should be lived to the fullest.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a GoFundMe account being set up for her children. The family will receive friends in visitation from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River, FL. A memorial service will begin at 6:30 PM.

