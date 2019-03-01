Amy Lou Merkel-Biagioli passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2019. Amy was born on March 6, 1971 in St. Petersburg, FL to Jon and Lynn Merkel. Her family remembers her as an outgoing, gracious, loving and free-spirited person. She is a beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother.
Amy is survived by her parents, Jon and Lynn Merkel of Homosassa; husband, Pierre Biagioli of Homosassa; children, Brandyn Carpenter and Bailey Clair of Crystal River; 4 grandchildren, siblings; Rob, Ron, Shane and Aaron Merkel.
A memorial is scheduled for 11:00am on March 2, 2019 at the family's home; 1359 S Candlenut Ave, Homosassa, FL 34448. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Amy's life.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home&Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019