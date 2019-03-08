Andrea Deloise Demarest, 49, of Inverness, Florida, transitioned from labor to reward on February 27, 2019. The Family will receive friends, 6:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Grace Temple Church of the Living God in Floral City, Florida. A Celebration of Life will convene 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Assembly of God, Inverness, Florida. Professional arrangements entrusted to Rocker-Cusack Mortuary, Leesburg, Florida, (352-435-9326).
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019